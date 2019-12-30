New Year 2020: Dubai Municipality announces change of timings

AS part of the New Year celebrations the Dubai Municipality has announced a change of timings for some select public parks in the city. The visit timings of Safa park, Zabeel Park, Al Quoz Pond Park and Umm Suqeim Park have changed by the civic body. The civic body informed this on their official Twitter handle.

The visit timings of the these select parks will be extended to 1 am on Tuesday 31. The timings has been extended so that visitors can view the midnight fireworks at the Dubai Frame.