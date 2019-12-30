New Year 2020: See the best doodle ads by Amul

India’s popular diary brand Amul has its own advertisement technique. The popular brand uses doodled ads for its campaign. These doodled ads are called ‘Amul Topicals’ by the Indian advertising industry.

These doodled ads are uptodate as it uses birthdays, political issues and almost everything.

Here some of the most popular ads of Amul. In the last year Amul used Chandrayaan 2, to various issues for their advertisement.

Here are some most popular doodle ads by Amul:

Chandrayaan 2 Launch

Onion Price Hike

Celebrating the Nobel Prize Win

The Cutting of Aarey Forest in Mumbai

#Amul Topical: Appeal against proposed cutting of 2700 trees in Aarey Colony, Mumbai.. pic.twitter.com/oqkslT4dbq — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 4, 2019

Applauding Hollywood film Avengers Endgame

Mumbai’s Wettest Rainfall

Give Out ‘No Plastic’ Message

On Scrapping of Article 370

Welcoming the First Female in Asterix Comic

#Amul Topical: The legendary comic series gets its first female hero in 60 year history! pic.twitter.com/icer6kukRe — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 28, 2019

Addressing Floods in Venice

Celebrating Sundar Pichai’s Achievement of Becoming Alphabet CEO

Participating in #SareeTwitter

Celebrating Hima Das’s Achievements

#Amul Topical: Star athlete Hima Das wins 4 golds in 15 days! pic.twitter.com/BX09mPBx82 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 19, 2019

Participating in Bottle Cap Challenge

Appreciating a Good Film