New Year 2020: See the best doodle ads by Amul

India’s popular diary brand Amul has its own advertisement technique. The popular brand uses doodled ads for its campaign. These doodled ads are called ‘Amul Topicals’ by the Indian advertising industry.
These doodled ads are uptodate as it uses birthdays, political issues and almost everything.
Here some of the most popular ads of Amul. In the last year Amul used Chandrayaan 2, to various issues for their advertisement.
Here are some most popular doodle ads by Amul:
Chandrayaan 2 Launch
#Amul Topical: #ISRO successfully launches #Chandrayaan2! pic.twitter.com/Qsm6YNhOhu
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 23, 2019
Onion Price Hike
#Amul Topical: Price of onions rises exhorbitantly! pic.twitter.com/1CMBvv2PQr
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) December 10, 2019
Celebrating the Nobel Prize Win
#Amul Topical: Winners of the 2019 Nobel for Economics! pic.twitter.com/64oiX54CFu
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 15, 2019
The Cutting of Aarey Forest in Mumbai
#Amul Topical: Appeal against proposed cutting of 2700 trees in Aarey Colony, Mumbai.. pic.twitter.com/oqkslT4dbq
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 4, 2019
Applauding Hollywood film Avengers Endgame
#Amul Topical: Latest Hollywood blockbuster! pic.twitter.com/dDltBtv4Tm
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 29, 2019
Mumbai’s Wettest Rainfall
#Amul Topical: At 3453mm, and counting, Mumbai’s wettest monsoon ever! pic.twitter.com/AjlAQx2NPv
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 18, 2019
Give Out ‘No Plastic’ Message
#Amul celebrates Swachh Bharat Diwas, 2nd October 2019 pic.twitter.com/B5EoRZtWSW
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 1, 2019
On Scrapping of Article 370
#Amul Topical: J & K loses special status under #Article370 pic.twitter.com/jErfPpOyWj
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 6, 2019
Welcoming the First Female in Asterix Comic
#Amul Topical: The legendary comic series gets its first female hero in 60 year history! pic.twitter.com/icer6kukRe
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 28, 2019
Addressing Floods in Venice
#Amul Topical : Popular touristic city is sinking… pic.twitter.com/IGkEaH3wqZ
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 18, 2019
Celebrating Sundar Pichai’s Achievement of Becoming Alphabet CEO
#Amul Topical: The new CEO of Alphabet! pic.twitter.com/Eqq0hF8W52
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) December 5, 2019
Participating in #SareeTwitter
#Amul Topical: Women sharing their favourite saree pics for #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/34v5mxsIb4
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 17, 2019
Celebrating Hima Das’s Achievements
#Amul Topical: Star athlete Hima Das wins 4 golds in 15 days! pic.twitter.com/BX09mPBx82
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 19, 2019
Participating in Bottle Cap Challenge
#Amul Topical: The latest trend becomes viral sensation! #BottleCapChallenge pic.twitter.com/M28nT4wZsb
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 5, 2019
Appreciating a Good Film
#Amul Topical: #Article15, hard hitting Bollywood film! pic.twitter.com/Zkbc2dZ6JR
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 9, 2019
