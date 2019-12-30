Pieces of meat thrown inside Shiva temple,road blocked for 6 hours : Watch Video

Several pieces of prohibited meat were thrown inside a shiva temple at Karamdaha on the border of Dhanbad and Jamtara district of Jharkhand to incite religious sentiments of Hindus.

This incident happened near Dukhiya Mahadev temple. Police have termed it the handiwork of some mischievous elements. An FIR has been registered against unknown people in this case. Hearing the news of meat in the temple, which was presumed to be beef, the angry locals blocked the road for about 6 hours. After that, the police reached the spot and pacified the anguished crowd.