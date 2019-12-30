PM Narendra Modi launches social media campaign in support of CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a Twitter campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which has triggered nationwide protests. Tweeting on the Twitter account of his personal website and Narendra Modi Mobile App, the PM stated that the CAA does not take away the citizenship of any Indian national.

The CAA provides for the grant of Indian citizenship to people persecuted from Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from three countries – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. These people should have come to Indian before 2015 after facing religious persecution in the three Muslim-majority countries.