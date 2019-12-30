Political parties,socio-religious outfits plan joint anti-CAA protest in Kerala

A meeting of various political parties and socio-religious outfits, convened by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Sunday decided to hold joint protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.The over three-hour-long meeting, attended by leaders, MLAs, MPs and representatives of various outfits, entrusted the chief minister and the Opposition leader in the Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, to hold discussions and decide upon the further course of action.

Among the recommendations that emerged were the government should move court and convene a special Assembly session, Vijayan said.To protect the Constitution and secularism, there is a need to put up a united fight at this juncture, a release quoting him said.

“While taking out protests jointly, we will get strength more than we can imagine. The country itself will accept it as a model,” he said, adding any action to divide people on religious lines will not be accepted in Kerala.

The chief minister cautioned that many protests, including by communal and extremist elements, were being held in many places and it was necessary to keep them at bay.The government would not intervene in the protests being held for just causes, he added.