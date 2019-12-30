” Rahul Gandhi wants Pakistani Muslims and Rohingyas to enter and divide the nation so that he can rule over the country”: Union Minister

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has accused that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants Muslims from Pakistan and Rohingyas to enter the country and divide it so that he rule India. He was criticizing the Congress leaders’s stand on National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shattered the intentions of Pakistan’s Gajwa-e-Hind. Now, Rahul Gandhi wants to side with Gajwa-e-Hind. He wants Pakistani Muslims and Rohingyas to enter and divide the nation so that he can rule over the country,” tweeted union minister.

” What Mughals and Britishers could not do, that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, tukde-tukde gang an Owaisi wants to do. They want to divide India. They want a civil war in India”, earlier on December 26 Giriraj Singh said.