Song teaser of Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ released: Watch

The promo of a song from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s yet to release film ‘Darbar’ is released. The promo video of a song ‘Dum dum’ is released online.

The song has been sung by Nakash Aziz. The lyrics has been written by Vivek and music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara is sen in the wedding song.

Darbar is helmed by A.R.Murugadoss. Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop in the film.Rajinikanth is doing the role of a police officer after two decades. The film produced by Lyca Productions will be hitting theatres on January 9.

Bollywood superstar Sunil Shetty plays the antagonist in the film. Prateik Babbar, Sriman, Yogi Babu, cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s Yograj Singh and many others are part of the cast.