Teaser of Suresh Gopi-Vijay Antony starrer ‘Thamezharasan’ released: Watch it

The teaser of yet to release Tamil film ‘Thamezharasan’ is released by the makers of the film. Vijay Antony plays the lead role in the action thriller film. Suresh Gopi is returning to Tamil film industry through this film.

Vijay Antony plays the role of a cop in the film. Suresh Gopi is playing the role of a doctor in the film. Remya Nambeesan plays the female lead in the film. Sonu Sood, Yogi Babu, Bhumika, and Pranav are in the supporting roles.

The film is directed by Babu Yogeswaran. Music is composed by Ilayaraja and cinematography is directed by R.D.Rajasekhar.