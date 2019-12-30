DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“UP police is working to ensure Yogi’s revenge”: Priyanka Gandhi on UP police

Dec 30, 2019, 04:17 pm IST
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came down heavily on Uttar Pradesh police on Monday over the police actions and arrest in anti-CAA protest. The Congress leader accused that UP police is working to ensure the revenge of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

” My safety is not a big issue. We are talking about safety of common man, safety of citizens. The case we know of suggest more than 5500 have been arrested. many have been jailed in discreet manner. They are being thrashed. Police and administration are complicit in wrongdoing” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Referring to UP CM’s remaker that the state will take revenge on protesters, Priyanka accused that the UP police is working to ensure Yogi’s revenge.

Earlier Congress has submitted a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel urging a judicial enquiry into the unlawful conduct of UP police.

