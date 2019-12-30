WhatsApp will stop working on these phones from January 1.

Social media messaging app WhatsApp will stop working on some of the smartphones. This has been earlier announced WhatsApp owned by Facebook.

WhatsApp will end support for all versions of Windows phone operating systems after December 31, 2019. This was announced in a blog post.

So WhatsApp will not be working on Windows phones. So form January 1,2020, the Windows phone users will not be able to use WhatsApp on their phones.

Also WhatsApp will stop working Android versions 2.3.7 and older as well as iOS 8 and older on February 1,2020. Earlier in last year WhatsApp has stopped working in older Windows phones as well as BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10.