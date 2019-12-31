Alert: Emirates Airlines issues advisory to passengers

The Dubai based airline, Emirates Airlines has advisory for passengers. The advisory is for passengers flying out of UAE after New Year 2020 celebrations. The airline issued a statement on Tuesday in which the airliner has included its advisory.

The advisory has issued as the Dubai airport will see a flood of passengers after New Year celebrations. The busiest days anticipated are January 1-4, 2020.

The airline urged passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3-4 hours before their flight departs.Passengers can check-in from 24 hours to 6 hours before departure at the car park check-in area.

Customers are also urged to check-in online and then use the convenient baggage drop facilities to expedite their airport experience.

Those checking in online are required to check in their luggage no later than 90 minutes prior to departure. Customers holding a mobile pass and travelling with carry-on bags only, can proceed directly to passport control and security clearance.

Eligible visitors (nationals of countries eligible for visa on arrival) and UAE residents (Emirates ID card holders) can use the smart gates to avoid queuing at passport control, both while arriving and on departure.

After checking in and clearing immigration and security, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time.

Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel.

Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule.

Customers departing from or arriving into Dubai are encouraged to use the Dubai Metro.

The RTA will operate the Dubai Metro for extended periods on certain days during the peak travel period and passengers are allowed to carry 2 pieces of check-in baggage onboard during departure and on arrival.

The extended period is as follows:

December 31, 2019- January 1, 2020:

– Red Line (between Rashidiya and DMCC stations only) 24 hrs

– Green Line (all stations) 24 hrs

January 2-3, 2020:

– Red Line (between Rashidiya and DMCC stations only) 5:00am to 3:30am

– Green Line (all stations) 5:30am to 3:30am