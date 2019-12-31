Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna do naagin dance in swimsuits: Watch video

Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor is enjoying her r New Year vacation in Thailand with her team. Actresses Anita Hassanandani, her husband Rohit Reddy, Karishma Tanna, Vikas Gupta and Ridhima Pandit have all joined her on the vacation.

In a video clip shared online, Ekta jokes that she has started the audition for her TV series ‘Naagin 5’.

In the clip, Ekta is seen chilling in the pool with her friends, Anita, Karishma and Ridhima. “I’m just about to audition for Naagin 5,” the producer says, as she points to the three actors, who start doing the ‘naagin dance’. The song ‘Main Naagin Naagin; from the film Bajatey Raho plays in the background.

While the first two seasons of Naagin featured Mouni Roy as the shape-shifting snake while Naagin 3 saw Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma and Anita as the Naagins.