Anti-CAA Protests : Railway to recover Rs 80 crore lost in property damages from protesters

The Indian Railways has now decided to claim the damages caused to its property during these anti-CAA riots, from the persons involved.

Confirming that Railway property worth Rs 80 crore was damaged during protests across the country against the amended citizenship law, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that recovery will be made from those found involved in arson and violence. He said on Monday, “There has been damage of railway property worth Rs 80 crore during anti-CAA protests. Damages will be recovered from those found involved in arson and violence.

According to another report, a top Railways Protection Force (RPF) official has said that the Indian Railways have lost property worth Rs 90 crore during the riots, and the Eastern Railways- mostly spread across West Bengal- alone accounted for 80 per cent of those losses.