Arundhati Gold Scheme : Govt to gift 10 gm of gold to every bride from Jan 1 ; details inside

From January 1, the Assam government will present 10 grams of gold as a gift to every adult bride who has received at least 10th education and has registered her marriage. The government announced this scheme last month. The government has put certain conditions to take advantage of this scheme.

There are also some conditions to get the benefit of ‘Arundhati Swarna Yojana’. Every adult bride, who has completed at least 10th standard and has registered her marriage, will get 10 grams of gold as a gift. To take advantage of this scheme, the annual income of the bride’s family should be less than Rs 5 lakh. The benefit of the Arundhati Swarna Yojana will be given only on the first marriage of the girl and it will have to be registered under the Special Marriage Act 1954.

Gold will not be given in physical form under the Arundhati Gold Scheme. After marriage registration and verification, Rs 30,000 will be deposited in the bank account of the bride. After this, the bride has to submit a receipt for the purchase of gold. This money cannot be used for any other purpose.