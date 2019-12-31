Bangladesh suspend mobile services along the borders with India

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has ordered a shutdown of mobile networks along the borders with India. The order is estimated to affect nearly 10 million internet users. According to various media reports, networks within one kilometre of the borders with India were suspended on Monday after receiving an order for the same.

The four operators — Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi and Banglalink –closed around 2,000 base transceiver stations, an official of an operator said.

“This will create problems for around 10 million users in the border areas,” the official said.

In the order, the BTRC said network coverage in the border areas will have to be suspended until further notice “for the sake of the country’s security in the current circumstances”.

“A high-level meeting of the government took this decision, following which the instructions were issued,” BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque told bdnews24, declining to give further details.