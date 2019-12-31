BJP MP asks Kerala CM to resign and say I don’t have trust in the Constitution

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has on Tuesday lashed out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking withdrawl of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

” CAA is Central Law passed by both Houses of Parliament. If you are passing a resolution against it that means you are making a mockery of the Indian Constitution through which you are the Chief Minister”, said GVL Narasimha Rao.

“in this case, Pinarayi Vijayan should resign from the state government and say I don’t have trust in the Constitution”, added GVL Narasimha Rao.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state Assembly demanding withdrawal of the contentious legislation. Earlier, Vijayan had termed the bill Citizenship ‘unconstitutional’ and had added, “Kerala will not accept Citizenship Amendment Bill.” The Kerala chief minister also announced that united front will be formed against the Citizenship Amendment Act. “The meeting of political, religious and social leaders, held in Thiruvananthapuram, has tasked me and the Opposition leader to plan future agitations against CAA”, Vijayan added in a tweet.