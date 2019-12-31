‘ Chengannur Goodasangham’: Weekend Blockbusters to produce a film based G.R.Indugopan’s story

Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters has announced her next film. The film will based on a famous Malayalam short story written by Malayalam writer and journalist G.R.Indugopan.

The film will be based on Indugopan’s short story ‘ Chengannur Goodasangham’. Earlier Malayalam director Jude Anthany Joseph also announced a film based on Indugopan’s story titled ‘Detective Prabhakaran’ .

‘Chengannur Goodasangham’ narrates the story of a group of brave fishermen from Munnabam coast in Ernakulam. The group lead by the hero, sail dangerously through the Indian ocean to the isles of Diego Garcia to catch sharks.

Diego Garcia is an island of the British Indian Ocean Territory, an overseas territory of the United Kingdom. It is a militarised atoll just south of the equator in the central Indian Ocean. The film will be about the adventurous lives of these fishermen who brave even the US army.

Details about the film is yet not revealed.