CM Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution demanding withdrawal of CAA

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state Assembly demanding withdrawal of the contentious legislation. Earlier, Vijayan had termed the bill Citizenship ‘unconstitutional’ and had added, “Kerala will not accept Citizenship Amendment Bill.” The Kerala chief minister also announced that united front will be formed against the Citizenship Amendment Act. “The meeting of political, religious and social leaders, held in Thiruvananthapuram, has tasked me and the Opposition leader to plan future agitations against CAA”, Vijayan added in a tweet.

Kerala CM in state Assembly: Kerala has a long history of secularism, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, everyone reached our land. Christians&Muslims reached Kerala in the very beginning. Our tradition is of inclusiveness. Our assembly needs to keep the tradition alive. pic.twitter.com/2RGyRFITwI — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019