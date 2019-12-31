First look poster and title of Vijay’s new film unveiled

The title and first look poster of the new film of Tamil superstar ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay has been released. The makers has released the first look poster and title on the social media.

The film touted to be an action thriller is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. What makes the film so special is that Vijay Sethupathi is portraying the role of antagonist in the film.

The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the female leads. Arjun Das of ‘Kaithi’ fame is also doing a crucial role. it is reported that Vijay is doing a role of a professor in the film.

The film is titled ‘Master’ is bankrolled by XB Films Creators. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. The film will be released on 2020.