Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Several Congress MLAs upset

Many senior Congress leaders including MLAs are upset after the cabinet expansion in Maharashtra. many veteran Congress leaders were left out of the cabinet.

Congress has given 12 minister posts.Seniors like Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar and Sunil Kedar were among 10 ministers of the Congress who found place in the new government.

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi meets with the @INCMaharashtra team & the new ministers. pic.twitter.com/MsnXghUgmY — Congress (@INCIndia) December 31, 2019

However, choice of certain leaders as ministers seems to have not gone down well with a section of the state Congress unit.

Six Congress MLAs – Chavan, Naseem Khan, Praniti Shinde,Sangram Thopte, Amin Patel and Rohidas Patil – has met senior COngress leader Mallikarjun Gharge and expressed their grievances. It is also reported that Prithviraj Chauhan is also upset over the issue.

Earlier Prakash Solanke, a NCP MLA has resigned from the assembly.