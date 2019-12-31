Party workers pour ink on man for criticising chief minister on social media : Watch Video

A woman Shiv Sena worker allegedly poured ink all over a man in Beed district of Maharashtra after he put up a social media post criticising CM Uddhav. A video of the incident that took place on Monday was shared by news agency ANI.

In the video, the woman is seen pouring ink over the man’s head as he continues to talk on the phone and spectators continue to watch. According to sources, the man is said to be a Panchayat officer of the village. The identity of the Shiv Sena worker is not known yet.

Police had earlier arrested four men in connection with the assault of a resident of Wadala Hiramani Vijendra Tiwari. He had alleged that he was thrashed by Shiv Sena workers who also tonsured his head. The police had registered an FIR against five people in connection with this case.