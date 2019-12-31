“Priyanka Gandhi cannot understand saffron because she is a fake Gandhi”,says Union Minister

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Tuesday lashed out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over ‘saffron’ remark.

A “fake Gandhi” cannot understand saffron, said Jyoti while suggesting that the Congress leader should change her name to “Feroze Priyanka”.”Priyanka Gandhi cannot understand saffron because she is a fake Gandhi. She should remove Gandhi from her name and change it to Feroze Priyanka,” said the Fatehpur MP.

She further alleged that Priyanka has issues with the Yogi government because it deals with criminals with an iron hand.”Priyanka has a problem with Adityanth as he is taking action against criminals in Uttar Pradesh. She should come and make it clear if she is behind the rioters,” said the Union Minister.

Jyoti further advised the Congress general secretary to study more about ‘saffron’. “The way she has criticised Yogi shows that those who use fake name see everything like that. Bhagwa is a sign of knowledge and affinity.”

She further asked Priyanka Gandhi whether those who had thrashed innocents and thrown stones at police shall be punished or not.