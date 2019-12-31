Rakhi Sawant gets trolled for her latest video : Watch Here

A new video of Rakhi Sawant can be seen giving her opinion on the recent matter where Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh, and Farah Khan mocked the term ‘Hallelujah’ on their YouTube show later which they had to face repercussions of FIR. She stated how the three of them made fun of a sacred term related to Jesus and hurt her. However, it wasn’t the views but her weird looking red-hair of the model-turned-actress-turned-drama queen that captured everyone’s attention.

Rakhi, in the latest video, was seen apologizing on the behalf of the three women and said that she is not defending them because whatever they did was wrong. She also requested the Christian community that filed an FIR against the three, to withdraw it and forgive them. However, Netizens couldn’t help but troll the hair color that made her look like a tacky Kylie Jenner. Her look was similar to Kylie’s 2019 Halloween look where she got decked up as a mermaid having red hair. Have a look for yourself: