“Those who are supporting protesters are enemies of the country, be it Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi,”

Madan Dilawar, BJP MLA from Rajasthan has said that those who riot against the Citizenship Amendment Act and those who supporting them are ‘enemies of the country’, be it Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi. He accused that the top Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are acting against the nation by supporting the anti-CAA protesters.

Rajasthan BJP MLA, Madan Dilaawar: They do not have the right to live in this country. If they love Pakistan they should go there, if they love Bangladesh they should go there, and if both the countries don't want them, they can drown in the Indian ocean. (30.12.19) https://t.co/9vvdWKQZ1j — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

