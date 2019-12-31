Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Tiger Shroff troll sister Krishna Shroff ‘s bikini pictures: See pics

Dec 31, 2019, 12:04 am IST
Krishna Shroff, the sister of Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff, has found herself making headlines once again for her hot photoshoot. The daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has shared on her Instagram handle a stunning photo her chilling by the pool in a black bikini. “Nirvana state of mind”, Krishna captioned the photo.

Tiger Shroff, the brother of Krishna has given a hilarious comment for that photos. Tiger commented with a ‘nauseated face’ emoji. Krishna was unfazed by the actor’s attempt to troll her and replied, “@tigerjackieshroff Love you too.”

Krishna Shroff is having a quality time with her boyfriend Eban Hyams.

Always making me laugh. ? Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul, and love this year. ??? @ebanhyams

Nirvana state of mind. ?

