19 Soldiers killed in terrorist attacks; 10 militants killed

19 Soldiers were killed in a series of terror attack in various parts of Afghanistan by the Taliban militants . The Afghanistan forces had killed 10 militants in the attack.

The Taliban militants attacked the security forces in Kunduz, Balk and Takhar provinces. 10 Afghanistan soldiers were killed and 4 were injured in a attack at the police checkpoint in Dashti Archi district in Kunduz province.

9 Police officers were killed in the attack in police checkpoint in the Balk province. Four policemen were missing in the attack.