5 beautiful medicinal plants every one can grow at home

Many families have gardening as their favorite past time and the involvement of the whole family to nurture and care for the plants is really engaging in a positive note. This rewarding past time not only brings the family together to share thoughts and ideas in a pleasant way but also strengthens the mind of each individual involved. With garden beautiful flowers and croutons come into one’s mind at first. But gardens can also be a blend of beauty and health. Here are 5 medicinal plants that carry the best of both worlds.

1) Bacopa( Brahmi): Bacopa plants add beauty to the garden with its light green leaves and white, pink, lavender, and blue and coral red small flowers. This beautiful creeper can be grown on pergola roofing or arranged to create a medieval feel to the garden. This plant is used in India since ancient times for its medicinal properties. The extract of Brahmi roots is found to relieve stress, anxiety and is sooting to the mind. Known to maintain a healthy dose of happy hormones serotonin and dopamine Bacopa helps to treat various brain disorders like ADHD, dementia, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease.

2) Lavender: The fragrance of lavender flowers seeps to one’s mind even before the bright purple to violet-colored long slender flowers associated with spring in the western world. The lavender plant requires less maintenance and has a heap of medicinal benefits. The essential oil extract of lavender has the ability to relieve stress, reduces inflammation, soothes anxiety, elevates mood, or treats insomnia, depression, and restlessness.

It is also used in skincare products to provide aroma and to treat chronic conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and acne.

3) Turmeric: Indians don’t need an introduction to this medicinal herb as it is almost daily consumed in the Indian diet. The curcumin in turmeric has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents. The anti-inflammatory property of turmeric helps relieve sore throats and sprains. The dried root is also equally beneficial for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, stroke, and arthritis. Turmeric also boosts the effect of chemotherapy medicines in cancer treatment and even helps keep the dreaded disease at bay. A pinch of this spice is traditionally used in Indian culinary system to neutralize any toxins that may be present in food. This plant is also beautiful with its lush green leaves and looks better when potted.

4) Echinacea: Being popularly known as a cure to flu and cold, Echinacea is now known for its numerous uses. This magnificently attractive flower benefits health and well-being. Its flowers, leaves, and roots are used to make medicine. Gardeners love it for its attraction and so does butterflies.

Every part of it is bursting with vital nutrients. Half a teaspoon of its dried flowers is not less than a daily dose of Vitamin C and essential nutrients and zinc. It is known to boost the immune system by supporting healthy cell repair and promotes oral health and maintains skin texture to reduce aging effects on the skin.

5) Costus: A very attractive plant with scarlet red flowers, Costus is widely seen along the roadways climbing the western ghats.ts root contains chemicals that kill worms. The root and oil from the root of this herb are used to make medicine. The root is used for the treatment of worm infections. The oil is used for asthma, cough and severe intestinal diseases like cholera. The oil is used as a tonic and as a digestion stimulant. For its flavor, the oil can be used in beverages and foods.

The pharma giants taking note of this neglected treasure trove has recently started using its extracts for manufacturing cosmetics and supplements.