Actress goes nude for pregnancy photo shoot,video goes viral : Watch Here

Iskra Lawrence,a British model for Aerie, shared a short video clip from a recent nude photo shoot on social media, which she packaged together with a “pregnancy body update” for her millions of Instagram followers.
“I wanted to share my perspective as everyone’s journey is unique, my body is changing so much in totally new ways — it’s fascinating,” Lawrence wrote in the caption.
“As someone whose experienced body dysmorphia and disordered eating I wanted to talk from a recovery point of view and hopefully help you feel more comfortable on this journey too.”
Lawrence, 29, announced in early November that she and boyfriend Philip Payne were expecting their first child together. In the months since, she’s shared several follow-up posts to update followers on her pregnancy.
View this post on Instagram
? Self-care looks like many things… It’s often hard to capture and share, as the practice is deeper than the eye can see. Self-care can be emotional, pure joy and sometimes require total isolation – from phones especially. But where do you start? Because it’s hard to just “do self-care.” I’m sure you’ve heard so many people talk about and I’m excited to be partnering with @cvspharmacy to raise awareness and help you treat yourself well today. #CVSPartner Right now for me this is: . ??Escaping from the world in a beautiful warm bubble bath. Why? Because I find water calming, I can easily get a yummy smelling bath product or soothing meditation candle from my local CVS and just embrace the warm, safe feeling and switch off from the world. . ??Being self-aware and doing things that make me feel proud or purposeful. One way I’m doing this in 2020 is to be more sustainable, so bye bye single use plastic and hello cute ? reusable water bottles (like this adorable marble insulated bottle I got at CVS) . ??Also journaling!!! I sit with my heated lavender back wrap relieving my bump backache and cherish all the daily moments and things I’m grateful for. . ??Early nights and embracing the power of “no” or “not right now” (currently saying this to my heart burn too lol) . ??And finally.. well the messy stuff, a good cry to detox emotions and off load with a friend lol orrrr sweating it out in the gym! There’s truly so so many ways to get started and I’m grateful to @cvspharmacy for wanting to partner together because they really want to make it easy to look after yourself and I find myself super excited when it comes to treating myself to things I know will make me feel my best and allow me to have some much needed me time. . I can’t wait to hear all about the ways you #TreatYourselfWell.. and if you haven’t today, this week or this year there’s no better time to start because you deserve it! Check out the link in my bio or visit your local CVS to #DiscoverCVS for yourself! Sending you all my love self-care and looking after yourself is especially important this time of year?
View this post on Instagram
Filmed a lil 6 month pregnancy body update (Link in my bio to my Youtube video) I wanted to share my perspective as everyone’s journey is unique, my body is changing so much in totally new ways – it’s fascinating. As someone whose experienced body dysmorphia and disordered eating I wanted to talk from a recovery point of view and hopefully help you feel more comfortable on this journey too And for those not able or struggling to conceive I’m sending you my love and just working through the legalities so I can do the $ giveaway to help support you Here the URL link to the video too? https://bit.ly/2tbEJf0 . . . #pregnancy #preggo #6monthspregnant #babybelly #bodyconfidence #selflove #bodytransformation #pregnant
Post Your Comments