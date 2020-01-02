Actress goes nude for pregnancy photo shoot,video goes viral : Watch Here

Iskra Lawrence,a British model for Aerie, shared a short video clip from a recent nude photo shoot on social media, which she packaged together with a “pregnancy body update” for her millions of Instagram followers.

“I wanted to share my perspective as everyone’s journey is unique, my body is changing so much in totally new ways — it’s fascinating,” Lawrence wrote in the caption.

“As someone whose experienced body dysmorphia and disordered eating I wanted to talk from a recovery point of view and hopefully help you feel more comfortable on this journey too.”

Lawrence, 29, announced in early November that she and boyfriend Philip Payne were expecting their first child together. In the months since, she’s shared several follow-up posts to update followers on her pregnancy.