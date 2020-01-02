Alia Bhatt shares vacation pictures with lover Ranbir Kapoor : See pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared her vacation pictures on social media. She has finally shared pictures with her lover actor Ranbir Kapoor too. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying their quality time with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji in an undisclosed location.Brahmastra is the new film in which Alia and Ranbir is playing lead roles.

“best boys (& good girl)”, Alia Bhatt captioned the picture.While Alia is in an off-shoulder pink top and Ranbir is in a black tee with a band around his forehead, Ayan is shirtless in the picture. All three are posing for the camera on a yacht with the sunset and the vast sea behind them.