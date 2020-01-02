‘CAA needs to be welcomed’: Congress leaders resigned from party

in giving a shock to Congress party which is leading the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, four leaders in Goa has resigned from the party. The leaders claimed that the CAA must be welcomed and they are quitting the party protesting against its stand on CAA. The

Panaji Congress block committee president Prasad Amonker, North Goa Minority Cell chief Javed Sheikh, Congress block committee secretary Dinesh Kubool, and former youth Congress leader Shivraj Thakkar has quit the party.

The CItizenship Amendment Act must be welcomed. Congress is misleading people. We must criticize wrong things but what Congress is doing is opposing just for opposing. Congress must withdrew itself from misleading the people”, said the leaders.

“Last week we were also attended the protest programmes. But now we understood that the leaders are trying to cultivate fear bu their speeches. This is not right. Goa is peaceful land. Congress is trying to initiate fear among the minorities in Goa”, added the leaders.