Central Government plans to promote export -centric farming system, PM Modi

Releasing the 3rd installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 2000 for the period December 2019 – March 2020, Indian Premier Modi said that the government will take measures to promote cash crop and export centric farming system.PM Modi added that the Central Government plans to promote export -centric farming system.P.M.MODI said that there is an increase in the production and export of spices in our country.

He also distributed Krishi Karman Awards to farmers in Tumakuru. He said that there was a time in the country when one rupee was sent for the poor and farmers, but only 15 paise used to reach them and the rest 85 paise was consumed by middlemen. Today, all the money that is sent from Delhi is deposited in the farmers’ account.