Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices climbs up

In the commodity market the price of gold and silver has appreciated. As per the trade experts the price of precious metals has climbed up supported by the weaker Indian rupee.

In the international market gold was trading at $.1520 per ounce and silver at $.17.85 per ounce.

In the Indian market gold was trading at Rs.39,892 per 10 gram increased by Rs.38. On Wednesday gold was settled trading at Rs.39,854 per 10 gram. Silver was trading at Rs.47,781 gaining by Rs.21. Silver settled trading at Rs.47,760 per kilo on Wednesday.