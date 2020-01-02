First Look poster of Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Big Bull’ released

The first look poster of yet to release Bollywood film ‘Big Bull’ was released online. The lead actor of the film Abhishek Bachchan, shared the poster of film.

“The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India”, Abhishek captioned the poster.The poster of the film shows a silhouette of Abhishek’s face with a finger on his lips. He is wearing a pair of glasses, sports a moustache and wears several rings on his fingers. The posters tagline says: “The man who sold dreams to India.”

The film is reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992. ‘ The film has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn.