Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped against US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the Indian rupee fell down due to the sustained foreign fund outflow and rising crude oil prices.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the domestic currency opened at 71.27 and then slipped down to 71.33 against the dollar registering a loss of 11 paise in the early hours of trading .

On Wednesday the Indian rupee has settled down at 71.22 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has rose by 0.11 to 96.54.