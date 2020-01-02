Gang arrested with fake passports and fake visas

Ghaziabad Police on Wednesday arrested three men for allegedly duping around 250 people for making fake visas.”All three men used to dupe people by manufacturing fake visas and used to help them in sending them to foreign countries. They have taken lakhs of money from people and have duped around 250 people,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghaziabad.

Police have recovered 90 fake passports, fake stamps and foreign currency from their possession.