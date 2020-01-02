Honda set to launch Activa 6G in India : Price and Features

Honda is expected to launch the successor to its highest-selling two-wheeler, the Activa 5G, on 15 January 2020 in India. We have received a launch invite from the manufacturer which puts emphasis on the number ‘6’. This goes on to hint that the upcoming product will most likely be the Activa 6G scooter.

While the existing 5G iteration is powered by a 109.1cc carbureted motor, the new model will feature fuel-injection, in order to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The scooter currently churns out 8bhp and 9Nm. Now, it remains to be seen if these power figures change or remain the same with the BS6-bound updates in its engine.

Honda might introduce several new features in the Activa 6G as well. We expect it to receive a more comprehensive instrument cluster, Honda’s silent start function, side stand engine inhibitor, USB charging socket and more. Furthermore, it might also boast of a tweaked styling with more angular body panels, similar to its 125c sibling.

Honda retails the existing Activa 5G starting from Rs 55,470 (standard), up to Rs 57,735 (Deluxe limited edition) (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). Depending on the updates it receives, the new Activa 6G is expected to carry a premium of around Rs 5,000-8,000 over the BS4 trim. Deliveries will commence soon after the scooter’s official launch.