Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Upset With the Anchor For Asking Audience to Stand During Lighting of Nilavilak. Here is What he Said

It has been widely accused by BJP in Kerala that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his party CPI(M) is not pro-Hindu. Now, Kerala C.M is once again in the spotlight for his peculiar demeanour at the inaugural function of Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority, held in Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram, where he silenced the anchor who was trying to get the audience to follow a Hindu tradition.

During the function, the anchor, after inviting the special guest to light the Nilavilakku (tradition oil lamp used by Hindus of South India)asked the audience to stand up. It is customary in this part of the world to stand up during the lighting process. But Kerala C.M was quick to interfere, asking the anchor not to “make unnecessary announcements”. Mr Vijayan’s sudden reaction sent ripples of confusion among the audience who was puzzled whether to stand up or sit. The C.M sensed the bewilderment as he gestured the audience to sit.

After the speech, some of the chief guests had tried to escort C.M to the entrance of the hotel, but C.M did not let them.

The social media was quick to spot the Chief minister’s behaviour as many of them accused him of being scornful to the Hindu system and traditions.