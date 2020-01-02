President Ram Nath Kovind cancels plan to visit Sabarimala

According to sources, the President, who arrives in Kochi on January 6, will leave for Lakshadweep by next day morning. Upon returning to Kochi on January 9, the president will soon head back to Delhi. It is learnt that the itinerary provided the Rashtrapathi Bhavan does not have Sabarimala visit mentioned in it. Earlier, Pathanamthitta collector had handed over a report to the state government suggesting various inconveniences in the region including security concerns about the helipad in Sabarimala.

Though a giant water storage tank was considered for the landing of the helicopter, several officials raised concerns regarding its safety. Several departments had also mentioned about the shortcomings in arranging proper security to the president within a short period of time. All these were informed to the Rashtrapathi Bhavan following which the plan to visit Sabarimala was cancelled.