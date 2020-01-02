Republic Day Parade : Defence Ministry rejects West Bengal Govt’s tableau proposal

Union Ministry of Defence on Wednesday rejected her state’s tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade on January 26.”The tableau proposal of West Bengal government was examined by the expert committee in two rounds of meetings. The tableau proposal of the West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the committee after deliberations in the second meeting,” the ministry said in its statement.

On the other hand, 22 proposals comprising 16 states and union territories and six ministries and departments have been shortlisted for the parade. The shortlist was compiled from as many as 56 tableau proposals — 32 from states and union territories and 24 from various ministries and departments — received by the central government.

“The expert committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and visual impact before making its recommendations. Due to time constraints arising out of the overall duration of the parade, only a limited number of tableaux can be shortlisted for participation in the parade,” the statement read, adding that West Bengal was shortlisted for the 2019 Republic Day parade through a similar process.

Sources in the Bengal government said they are yet to receive official confirmation of their tableau’s selection. “We gave many proposals on the theme of developmental works in Bengal, including a model on saving water. We hoped it will be approved,” an official said.