Saba Naqvi gets trolled for sharing fake image of ABVP protesting against CAA

Mythomaniac Saba Naqvi was today once again caught peddling a lie when she was called out for sharing a photoshopped image of ABVP members protesting against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Saba, by quoting a tweet containing the misleading picture, alluded that ABVP, the right wing students’ organisation, was protesting against the CAA legislation brought in by the BJP-led government, and it shows that the world is changing. The photoshopped image displayed ABVP members with the banner reading “We don’t support NRC, CAB, CAA”. The banner also used demeaning language for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah which read “Modi go back, Takla Shah go back (Baldie Shah go back)” and had pictures of PM Modi and Amit Shah with shoe marks imprinted on them. The banner read #ABVPAssam to assert that the Assam unit of the ABVP had carried out the protest against the CAA.

However, Saba’s lie was promptly outed by the National Social Media Convener of the ABVP, Varada Marathe, who took a swipe at the incorrigible fake news peddler by saying “The world is indeed changing, Miss Naqvi. But when will you change and stop sharing photoshopped images?” Varada had also quoted her past tweet in which she had shared the original version of the image.