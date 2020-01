The whole world has welcomed the New Year 2020 with grand celebrations. The Bollywood celebrities also enjoyed the New Year.

But many of the B’town celebrities has quit the party halls and welcomed New year at sun-kissed beaches.

The photos of some of the Bollywood celebrity enjoying New YEar at beaches has become viral on social media.

See Pics:

Mandira Bedi

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap

Ameira Dastar

Ananya Pande and Suhana Khan

Tahira Kashyap