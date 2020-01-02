Speed limits reduced on UAE roads:Details inside

The speed limits in roads in UAE has been reduced. The announcement was made by Abu Dhabi police.

Speed limits on ( Abu Dhabi – Dubai ) and ( Abu Dhabi – Al Ghwaifat ) Roads are back to normal. #Abudhabipolice — ???? ?????? (@ADPoliceHQ) January 2, 2020

The Abu Dhabi on Thursday issued an advisory for the drivers. The advisory was issued as thick fog has covered many parts of the country which has reduced the visibility to less than 1000 meters.

The Abu Dhabi police has urged all drivers to drive carefully and to adjust the speed limit to 8 km/ph. This is because the National Centre of Meteorology has issued a fog alert again.

The police has reduced speed limits on Abu Dhabi-Dubai and Abu Dhabi -Al Ghwaifat roads. The reduced speed limit will continue as long as the weather condition remains unstable.