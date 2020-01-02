The first look poster of ‘Bhuj:The Pride of India’ released

The first look poster of the film ‘ Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ was released by the makers of the film. The film directed by Abhishek Dudhaiy has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Ajay Devgn portrays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. Ajay plays the lead role and will be seen as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

The film also stars Sanjay?Dutt, Sonakshi?Sinha, Ihana Dhillon, singer-actor Ammy Virk and South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India tells one of the many stories of bravery, selflessness and commitment, shown by ordinary people apart from the armed forces during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women from Madhapar village of Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

The film will open in theatres a day before Independence Day this year.