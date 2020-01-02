Top 10 most searched political leaders in India ; Here’s the rank list

For the second consecutive year, PM Modi is the most searched politician on the internet. Modi led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in the Lok Sabha elections held this year. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rode back to power with an even bigger mandate than 2014.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee who emerged second in the list.While former Congress president Rahul Gandhi held the third place in the list, former finance minister Arun Jaitley was the fourth most searched political leader. Jaitley, who passed away in August last year, had played a crucial role in implementing the GST. Other prominent leaders who featured in the top 10 spots in the list are Priyanka Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Navjot Singh Sidhu and YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

1.Narendra Modi

2.Mamata Banerjee

3.Rahul Gandhi

4.Arun Jaitely

5.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

6.P Chidambaram

7.Amit Shah

8.Nirmala Sitharaman

9.Navjot Singh Sidhu

10.YS Jaganmohan Reddy