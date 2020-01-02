” Union government is behaving in a prejudiced manner, giving step-motherly treatment to the states ruled by the opposition parties”: NCP leader Supriya Sule

Daughter of veteran NCP leader Sharad pawar and MP Supriya Sule has accused that the union government is prejudiced and gives step-motherly treatment to the states ruled by the opposition parties. She raised this allegation after the union government rejected the tableau’s of Maharashtra and West Bengal for Republic Day Parade.

She in a series of tweets raised her allegation.

” The Centre has rejected permissions to the tableaux of Maharashtra and West BEngal from parading on Republic Day. It is a festival of the country and the Centre is expected to give representation to all the states”, teeted Supriya Sule.

??????????? ??????????????? ??????? ?????????? ? ?????? ????????? ????????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ???????.?? ?????? ????? ???? ?????? ??????? ???? ????????? ???????????? ???? ???????? ???.????? ????? ?????? ???? ???? ?????????? ????? ???????? ????????? ???????????? ?????? ?????. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 2, 2020

“But the government is behaving in a prejudiced manner , giving step-motherly treatment to the states being ruled by the opposition parties”, Supriya Sule added.