Video of elderly man’s act of kindness wins the internet: See Video

A heart melting video of a elderly man is winning the internet. The video shows the elderly man rescues a cat stranded on a ledge.

The man holds a chair up for the feline to jump on, so he can rescue it. Visibly scared and hesitant, the cat takes some time before jumping onto the chair. Almost instantly after the cat lands on the chair, the man brings it down.

“This made my day,” the video was captioned and was shared on a Facebook page.

The video has gathered close to 8.1 lakh views. It has also garnered about 19,000 shared and over 9,000 reactions.