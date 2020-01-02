Woman molested in front of family by a group of men

The Kolkata police has started a probe for a group of men who has allegedly molested a woman in front of her family. The incident occurred on New Year eve at Esplanade in kolkata.

The 35-year-old woman was molested at 1 am when she was looking for a taxi at Esplanade with her husband and daughter. As per the woman, a private car stopped near them and some men asked her to get in. As the women refused the group of men started abusing her and one of them tried to touch her.

The group fled the scene as the woman screamed.