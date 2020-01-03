3500 farmers suicides reported in  Maharashtra

An activist working with farmers organization claimed that around 3500 farmers suicides in Maharashtra in 2019. This was revealed by Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission (VNSSM) President Kishore Tiwari.

Till November 2019, 835 suicides occurred in Marathwada region. January (62), February (67), March (69), April (71), May (83), June (82), July (85), August (76), September (61), October (59), and November (120).

” Maharashtra states has the highest number of suicides in the country, around 32% as per the latest NCRB figures. but, out contention is that even the official figures may be understated by up to 50% as many suicides are passed off as death due to other causes”, said Tiwari.

In the year 2019, the state of Maharashtra has witnessed a drought and a massive flood. This has affected the crop cultivation.