Congress put forward seven ‘New Year Resolutions’ to BJP

Mocking at BJP, the main opposition party Congress has asked it to adopt and follow seven New Year resolutions. The Congress has put forward the resolutions for BJP.

” Most people are usually unable to stick to their resolutions, but we implore the BJP to adhere to the above promises for a better and more democratic way of governance”, said Congress.

The Congress has laid down the resolutions on its website. The article is titled ‘BJP’s New YEar Resolutions’. The article has been shared on the Twitter handle of the party. ” Top 7 New Year’s Resolutions the BJP should make immediately”, Congress captioned the twitter post.

Top 7 New Year's Resolutions the BJP should make immediately. https://t.co/AEuCG0IArn — Congress (@INCIndia) January 2, 2020

The Congress has urged BJP to practice more democratic principles, to avoid patriarchy and to tell truth always. The COngress has also asked to spend less money on advertisements and also to read Constitution. The Congress also mocked Prime Minister by giving a resolution to spend more time in India.