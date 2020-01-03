Forex market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the rising crude oil price has weighed upon the Indian rupee. The crude oil price has appreciated after US President Donald Trump ordered a deadly strike against on Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee has opened on a weak note at 71.56 and then slipped down again to reach at 71.62 registering a loss of 24 paise against US dollar over its yesterday’s closing.

The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.38 against US dollar on Thursday.